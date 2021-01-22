Peppercorn Capital Unveils Renovation Plans for 80,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Located at 240 N. Ashland Ave., the building rises three stories. It will feature new lighting and a new tenant entrance.

CHICAGO — Peppercorn Capital has unveiled renovation plans for 240 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Plans call for lighted metal canopies and uniform signage. The west side of the office building will feature a new tenant entrance and lighting, along with a repaved parking lot and green space. Originally built in 1926, the adaptive reuse property formerly served as the headquarters for furnishings and décor company CB2. The building rises three stories and spans 80,000 square feet. Peppercorn is a commercial real estate development company strictly focused on the West Loop and Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago.