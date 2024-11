RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Pepperidge Farm has signed a 45,406-square-foot industrial lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The Connecticut-based commercial baker is taking space at the building located at 1405 E. Lookout Drive. Josh Barnes, Blake Troiani and Weston Porter of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Crow Holdings, in the lease negotiations. Micheal Paine of Cushman & Wakefield represented Pepperidge Farm.