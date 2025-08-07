Pepsi Leases 351,520 SF Logistics Facility in Glenview, Illinois

GLENVIEW, ILL. — Bottling Group LLC, operating as Pepsi Beverages Co., a division of PepsiCo. Inc., has leased Building 10 at The Logistics Campus in suburban Chicago’s Glenview. The lease for the 351,520-square-foot build-to-suit facility commences in February. Dermody is the property owner. Bottling Group LLC manufactures, distributes and sells a portfolio of nonalcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and fruit juices. Site work for Building 10 is underway with delivery planned for the first quarter of 2026. Colliers represented Dermody, and Cresa represented Pepsi in the lease.

The Logistics Campus is a master-planned, 10-building campus totaling 3.2 million square feet. Dermody recently completed construction on Phase 1, which consists of more than 1.2 million square feet across five buildings.