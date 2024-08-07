PepsiCo Beverages North America Opens 400,000 SF Distribution Center in Smyrna, Tennessee

SMYRNA, TENN. — PepsiCo Beverages North America has opened a new distribution center and warehouse facility located at 2020 Midway Lane in Smyrna, a southeast suburb of Nashville. The 400,000-square-foot facility is the company’s largest Southeast distribution center and its second largest in the country. PepsiCo formerly operated from a downtown Nashville distribution facility roughly a third the size of the new Smyrna property.

The new facility is certified LEED Silver and features all-electric warehousing equipment, open office spaces, enhanced safety technology and a climate-controlled warehouse. The property, which serves 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan area, has the capacity to distribute 20 million cases of PepsiCo beverages annually, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, bubly, Gatorade and Rockstar.