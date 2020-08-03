PepsiCo Signs 283,500 SF Prelease at Pecos Logistics Park Project in Central Denver

At build out, Pecos Logistics Park in Denver will feature 1.15 million square feet of Class A industrial space on 66 acres at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Pecos Street in Denver.

DENVER — PepsiCo Beverages North America has signed a 283,500-square-foot lease at Pecos Logistics Park, an infill logistics business park currently under construction in Denver.

Denver-based Westfield Co. is developing the project, which will feature a total of 1.2 million square feet of Class A industrial space situated on 66 acres at the northwest corner of 56th Avenue and Pecos Street at full build-out.

Totaling 391,600 square feet, the first phase includes three front-park, rear-load speculative buildings ranging from 121,800 square feet to 139,200 square feet and the PepsiCo 283,500-square-foot build-to-suit property. The buildings will offer dock-high and drive-in loading, 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights, ESFRK-17 sprinklers, LED lighting and trailer parking. Phase I is scheduled for delivery in third-quarter 2021, with an 1,880-square-foot speculative suite in Building 1 and a 1,550-square-foot speculative suite in Building 2.

Additionally, the first phase will feature a shared amenity space called “The Junction” that will include conference and training rooms, a kitchen, flexible use/fitness space and showers, bike storage and outdoor patio space.

The second phase will include three front-park, rear-load buildings totaling 471,000 square feet.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Kyle McClure of CBRE’s Denver office represented Westfield, while Jim Bolt and Glenn Dyke of CBRE, along with Alan Peterson of Choyce Peterson, represented PepsiCo in the lease transaction.