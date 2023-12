KATY, TEXAS — Engineering firm Percheron Holdings has signed a 28,597-square-foot office lease extension for its headquarters space at Grandway West, located at 1904 Grand Parkway N in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Chris Nash of Colliers and Jeremy Hunt of Hunt’s Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Parker Burkett and Eric Anderson with Transwestern represented the locally based landlord, InSite Realty.