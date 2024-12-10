Peregrine Realty Partners Sells Two Industrial Parks in Carlsbad, California for $34.2M

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — West Coast-based Peregrine Realty Partners has completed the disposition of Carlsbad Oaks Commerce Center and El Fuerte Business Park, a pair of multi-tenant industrial business parks in Carlsbad. Irvine, Calif.-based CIP Real Estate acquired the portfolio for $34.2 million. Situated on a combined 9.3 acres, the seven-building, 126,964-square-foot portfolio is currently 98 percent leased to approximately 60 tenants.

Built in 1990 at 5931-5933 Sea Lion Place, Carlsbad Commerce Center consists of two buildings totaling 48,638 square feet on 3.7 acres and is currently fully leased to 21 tenants. Built in 1989-1990, El Fuerte Business Park consists of five buildings totaling 78,326 square feet on 5.6 acres. Located at 2788, 2790, 2792, 2794 and 2796 Loker Ave. W, El Fuerte Business Park is fully leased to 39 tenants.

Bryce Aberg, Louay Alsadek, Maddie Mawby, Charlie Jacobs and Ryan Demarest of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Conor Boyle, Joe Crotty, Tyler Stemley and Brant Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield provided local market advisory.