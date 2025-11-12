Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Perfection Servo Hydraulics Signs 15,840 SF Industrial Lease in St. Charles, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Perfection Servo Hydraulics, an automation machinery manufacturing and repair company, has signed a full-building industrial lease for 15,840 square feet at 3940 Swenson Ave. in St. Charles. Luke Dummitt of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenant, which is part of SunSource, a North American equipment manufacturing, repair and fabrication business that maintains its primary Illinois facility in Addison. Eric Schneider and Joel Friedland of Brit Properties represented the undisclosed landlord. Perfection’s previous storage location in Batavia was sold. Additionally, the company sought more space for its equipment storage needs.

