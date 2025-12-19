Perform Properties Signs Six New Tenants to One Colorado Shopping Center in Pasadena

PASADENA, CALIF. — Perform Properties has signed six new leases at One Colorado, a 240,000-square-foot urban lifestyle center in Pasadena. Contemporary Mexican restaurant Javier’s and New York-based fashion brand rag & bone are already open at the property. The recent openings coincided with the debut of the redesigned courtyard, which features a series of outdoor “rooms.” Meanwhile, various concepts such as Sundays, Monarch Athletic Club, Sockerbit and Thaim will launch in 2026. Additional tenants at One Colorado include The Cheesecake Factory, Anthropologie, Alo Yoga, The Container Store, Sephora and Vuori.