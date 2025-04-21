Performance Brokerage Services Negotiates Sale of Hyundai Dealership in Bourbonnais, Illinois

BOURBONNAIS, ILL. — Performance Brokerage Services has negotiated the sale of the Phillips Hyundai of Bradley dealership in Bourbonnais, about 55 miles south of Chicago. Phillip Pascarella founded Phillips Auto Group in 1968. The company continues to own and operate Phillips Chevrolet locations in Bourbonnais, Frankfort and Lansing, Ill., and Phillips RV in Bourbonnais. Phillips Hyundai of Bradley opened in 2017. Paul Kechnie, Emily Bourne and Matt Willis of Performance Brokerage Services represented the seller. Patriot Motors was the buyer. Phillips Hyundai of Bradley will be renamed Patriot Hyundai of Bradley and will be relocated to William R Lathan Senior Drive.