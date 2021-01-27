Perkins&Will Designs $30M Renovation of KeyBank Plaza Office Building in Downtown Anchorage

Posted on by in Alaska, Development, Office, Western

Located at 601 W. 5th Ave. in Anchorage, the redesigned and renovated nine-story building will feature a façade resembling a glacier to pay homage to Alaska’s natural wonders.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Perkins&Will, a global architecture firm, in partnership with an Alaska-based developer, has designed the $30 million modernization and expansion of 601 W. 5th Avenue, formerly the KeyBank Plaza Building located in downtown Anchorage.

Originally constructed in 1972 by Alaska Mutual Savings Bank, the nine-story property required extensive structural repairs as a result of the region’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake in November 2018. In addition to seismic reinforcements, the nine-story building will undergo an external transformation into a sleek, glacier-like office building, paying homage to Alaska’s natural wonders.

The reimagined property will feature an additional 40,000-square-foot sloped façade that reconfigures the building to resemble a glacier. Floor-to-ceiling windows will replace the existing precast concrete cladding to allow for maximum natural light. The redesign also includes radiant heating, six new skylights and drought-tolerant native plants.

The building will be retrofitted with significant interior improvements, including the replacement of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; construction of a new stair tower; modernization of the elevators; and installation of a freight elevator.