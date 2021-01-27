REBusinessOnline

Perkins&Will Designs $30M Renovation of KeyBank Plaza Office Building in Downtown Anchorage

Posted on by in Alaska, Development, Office, Western

601-W-5th-Ave-Anchorage-AK

Located at 601 W. 5th Ave. in Anchorage, the redesigned and renovated nine-story building will feature a façade resembling a glacier to pay homage to Alaska’s natural wonders.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Perkins&Will, a global architecture firm, in partnership with an Alaska-based developer, has designed the $30 million modernization and expansion of 601 W. 5th Avenue, formerly the KeyBank Plaza Building located in downtown Anchorage.

Originally constructed in 1972 by Alaska Mutual Savings Bank, the nine-story property required extensive structural repairs as a result of the region’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake in November 2018. In addition to seismic reinforcements, the nine-story building will undergo an external transformation into a sleek, glacier-like office building, paying homage to Alaska’s natural wonders.

The reimagined property will feature an additional 40,000-square-foot sloped façade that reconfigures the building to resemble a glacier. Floor-to-ceiling windows will replace the existing precast concrete cladding to allow for maximum natural light. The redesign also includes radiant heating, six new skylights and drought-tolerant native plants.

The building will be retrofitted with significant interior improvements, including the replacement of all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; construction of a new stair tower; modernization of the elevators; and installation of a freight elevator.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  