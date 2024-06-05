Persimmon Technologies Signs 142,224 SF Life Sciences Lease in Bedford, Massachusetts

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
W. P. Carey's redevelopment of the flex property at 35 Crosby Drive in Bedford, Massachusetts, into a life sciences facility is expected to be complete late next year.
by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — Persimmon Technologies has signed a 142,224-square-foot life sciences lease in the northeastern Boston suburb of Bedford. The property at 35 Crosby Drive, which is a redevelopment of a former industrial flex property, will serve as the robotics and electric motor manufacturer’s new North American headquarters. Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Matthew Adams and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the landlord, New York City-based REIT, W. P. Carey, in the lease negotiations. Colliers represented the tenant. The redevelopment is expected to be complete late next year.

