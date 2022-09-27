REBusinessOnline

Pet Supplies Plus Signs 534,702 SF Industrial Lease in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, South Carolina, Southeast

Pet Supplies Plus’ $53 million investment at the Shamrock Commerce Park development is expected to create 275 new jobs.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Pet Supplies Plus, a pet food retail chain based in Michigan, has fully leased a newly built, 534,702-square-foot industrial facility located within Shamrock Commerce Park in Orangeburg. NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord, Appian Investments, in the lease transaction. Pet Supplies Plus’ $53 million investment is expected to create 275 new jobs. Operations at the new distribution center are expected to begin in early 2023. The new facility is the fourth U.S. distribution center for Pet Supplies Plus, which operates 630 stores across 40 states. Appian’s project partners include Pacolet Milliken and Jim Roquemore.

