Pet Supplies Plus to Open New Store in Ypsilanti, Michigan
YPSILANTI, MICH. — Pet Supplies Plus has signed a lease for 6,800 square feet at Paint Creek Plaza, a Kroger-anchored shopping center in Ypsilanti. The retailer plans to open the new store later this year. Tjader Gerdom & Larry Siedell of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented Pet Supplies Plus in the lease transaction. Grenadier Properties owns and manages Paint Creek Plaza, which is located on Whittaker Road.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.