Pet Supplies Plus to Open New Store in Ypsilanti, Michigan

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Pet Supplies Plus has signed a lease for 6,800 square feet at Paint Creek Plaza, a Kroger-anchored shopping center in Ypsilanti. The retailer plans to open the new store later this year. Tjader Gerdom & Larry Siedell of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented Pet Supplies Plus in the lease transaction. Grenadier Properties owns and manages Paint Creek Plaza, which is located on Whittaker Road.