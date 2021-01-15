Petco Opens First Day of Trading 44 Percent Higher than IPO

SAN DIEGO — Petco began its first day of trading on Nasdaq on Thursday morning and opened at $26 per share, 44 percent higher than its initial public offering (IPO). The San Diego-based pet care retailer is trading under the stock symbol WOOF. Petco priced its IPO at $18 per share, and the stock price closed at $29.40 per share Thursday.

Petco operates more than 1,500 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico and sells food, toys and healthcare needs for a variety of pets. Additionally, more than 100 Petco locations offer in-store veterinary services.