Petco to Launch New In-Store Concept at Select Lowe’s Stores in Sun Belt

MORRESVILLE, N.C. AND SAN DIEGO — Mooresville-based Lowe’s and San Diego-based Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. have plans to open a new in-store concept that will offer both home and pet products within select Lowe’s locations.

The first Lowe’s + Petco store-in-store concept is slated to open at the Lowe’s Alamo Ranch store in San Antonio at the beginning of February. The companies plan to also expand to 14 additional Lowe’s locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina by the end of March.

The purpose of the new Lowe’s + Petco locations is to provide a unique customer experience where customers can support their pet’s health and wellness through an assortment of Petco’s pet food, supplies and services and improve the home they share in one shopping trip. The new store locations are also expected to offer a selection of Petco’s pet services, including Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping, prescription pest prevention and mobile grooming at select times and locations.