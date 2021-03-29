REBusinessOnline

Petoskey Plastics Buys 53,627 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

2050-Couch-Drive-McKinney

Petoskey Plastics will expand its new industrial facility and headquarters space at 2050 Couch Drive in McKinney by 40,000 square feet. The company expects to hire at least 50 new workers for its expanded operations.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Petoskey Plastics, a manufacturer of resins and other plastic products, has purchased a 53,627-square-foot industrial facility at 2050 Couch Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built on 15 acres in 1985 and renovated in 2001. Evan Hammer of Whitebox Real Estate represented Petoskey Plastics, which will use the building as its new headquarters, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership will expand the building by 40,00 square feet to accommodate more warehouse and silo space, a move that is expected to add anywhere from 50 to 100 new jobs in the process.

