Petros PACE Provides $4.2M in Financing for Conversion of Historic Omaha Building into Boutique Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Midwest, Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB. — Petros PACE Finance LLC has provided a $4.2 million commercial property assessed clean energy (C-PACE) loan for the conversion of a historic building in downtown Omaha into a boutique hotel. REV Development was the borrower. The transaction will fund a portion of the renovation of Omaha’s century-old Logan Building. The seven-story building will be operated as a 90-key Hotel Indigo, with additional space reserved for condos and ground-level retail. The redevelopment project includes energy-saving improvements to the property’s lighting, HVAC, windows, roofing and plumbing systems. Completion of construction is slated for July 2020.

C-PACE is a relatively new financing tool for energy- and water-efficiency projects. Building owners borrow money for energy-efficiency projects and make repayments via an assessment on their property tax bills.