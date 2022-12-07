Pfizer to Invest $750M to Expand Production Plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has unveiled plans to invest $750 million in its sterile injectable facility in Kalamazoo. This investment builds upon a $465 million Phase I investment in the facility in 2018 and is expected to create 300 additional jobs at the location. One of Pfizer’s largest plants, the Kalamazoo property is a global supplier of sterile injectable, liquid and semi-solid medicines as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Currently, the multi-story, 400,000-square-foot facility employs 3,000 employees and contractors. The plant has been in operation since 1948. Pfizer’s stock price opened at $49.76 per share Wednesday, Dec. 7, down slightly from $51.72 per share one year ago.