PG Golf Signs 87,214 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS— PG Golf, a supplier of recycled and refinished golf balls, has signed an 87,214-square-foot industrial lease at 12520 W. Airport Blvd. in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Darryl Noon and Nick Peterson of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jeff Venghaus of JLL represented the tenant.