REBusinessOnline

PG Golf Signs 87,214 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS— PG Golf, a supplier of recycled and refinished golf balls, has signed an 87,214-square-foot industrial lease at 12520 W. Airport Blvd. in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Darryl Noon and Nick Peterson of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jeff Venghaus of JLL represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews