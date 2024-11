PASADENA, TEXAS — PG Sealing Technologies, a manufacturer of gaskets and other industrial sealing devices, has signed a 13,093-square-foot industrial lease in Pasadena, an eastern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant facility at 909 Shaver St. was built in 1976 and renovated in 2001. Garth Plyler of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Kieschnick of Zann Commercial represented the landlord.