COMMACK, N.Y. — PGA Tour Superstore has opened a 39,225-square-foot shop at Mayfair Shopping Center, a 220,000-square-foot development located in the Long Island community of Commack. Hugh Scullin of regional brokerage firm Katz & Associates represented PGA Tour Superstore in the lease negotiations. E.J. Moawad of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord. The store will be the retailer’s fourth in New York.