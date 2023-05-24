Wednesday, May 24, 2023
The new PGA Superstore occupies the former Rosauers grocery store space at Gateway Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho.
PGA Tour Superstore Opens at Gateway Marketplace in Meridian, Idaho

by Jeff Shaw

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Wood Investments Cos. has announced the opening of a 42,212-square-foot PGA Tour Superstore at Gateway Marketplace, a 135,732-square-foot retail center in the Boise suburb of Meridian. 

The store now leases the former Rosauers grocery store space. Other tenants at the center include Trader Joe’s, Mecca Gym, Land Ocean, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Le Peep, Mathnasium and Orange Theory. 

Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Travis Dunn, Julie Kissler and Braydon Torres of Cushman & Wakefield handle leasing at the property. Stuart Thain of Colliers represented the tenant in the leasing negotiations.

