Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Representative photo of PGA Tour Superstore
Leasing ActivityRetailSoutheastVirginia

PGA Tour Superstore to Open 30,000 SF Store at Colonnades West Shopping Center in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — PGA Tour Superstore plans to open a 30,000-square-foot store at Colonnades West, a neighborhood shopping center located at the corner of Cox Road and West Broad Street in Glen Allen. Set to open in early 2024, the store will be the first PGA Tour Superstore in the greater Richmond market. The retailer is backfilling a former Office Max and will be positioned between Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls within the shopping center. Larry Agnew of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick of Colliers represented the undisclosed landlord.

