PGA Tour Superstore to Open 34,500 SF Store in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — PGA Tour Superstore plans to open a new 34,500-square-foot store at 1117 Woodruff Road in Greenville. The new store is set to open to the public on Oct. 26. The landlord was not disclosed.

The store will feature three practice and play hitting bays in a social setting, along with four additional golf simulators and a 1,161-square-foot putting green. The experiential retailer also offers club fittings and lessons from certified teaching professionals, as well as onsite club regripping and repairs. Additionally, the store will carry apparel, accessories and equipment for golf enthusiasts, as well as tennis, racquetball and pickleball gear.

Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment, an organization owned by Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, operates PGA Tour Superstore retail locations. There are 75 open and soon-to-open PGA Tour Superstore locations throughout the country, according to the property website.

