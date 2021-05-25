REBusinessOnline

PG&E Moves to Oakland, Sells San Francisco Headquarters to Hines Atlas for $800M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

245-Market-St-San-Francisco-CA

PG&E’s 1.5 million-square-foot headquarters in San Francisco includes 245 Market St. (pictured) and 77 Beale St. (Photo courtesy of Hines)

SAN FRANCISCO — PG&E Corp., parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., has agreed to sell the company’s San Francisco headquarters complex, located at 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., to Hines Atlas US for $800 million.

Under the terms of the sale agreement, the transaction closing is contingent on California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) approval of the sale. PG&E will propose distributing approximately $390 million to $420 million to customers resulting from the gain on sale over a five-year period to offset future customer rates.

CBRE’s San Francisco Capital Markets team represented PG&E in the transaction.

PG&E is on track for a phased move to its new headquarters at 300 Lakeside Drive in Oakland, beginning in the first half of 2022. The company expects the move to Oakland to result in substantially lower headquarters costs over a long-term period.

The company also plans to consolidate two other East Bay satellite offices – 3410 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon and 1850 Gateway Blvd. in Concord – into the new Oakland headquarters.

