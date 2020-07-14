REBusinessOnline

PGIM Real Estate Provides $100M Loan for Refinancing of 52 Broadway Office Building in Manhattan

Jack Resnick & Sons first acquired 52 Broadway, a 426,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan, in 1978 and added an additional six levels.

NEW YORK CITY — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of 52 Broadway, a 19-story, 426,000-square-foot office building located two blocks from the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. The borrower was a joint venture between Jack Resnick & Sons and Ruben Cos. Resnick acquired the building, which was originally constructed in 1898, in 1978 and implemented an extensive renovation and expansion to add six more floors. Today, the building is net leased on a long-term basis to the United Federation of Teachers.

