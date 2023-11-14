PGIM Provides $188M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Downtown Silver Spring, Maryland

SILVER SPRING, MD. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $188 million loan for a five-property multifamily portfolio in downtown Silver Spring. The borrower, Tower Cos., is using the fixed-rate loan to refinance The Blairs, a 1,396-unit portfolio that comprises The Pearl, Blair Towns, Blair House, Blair East and Blair Plaza. The five properties are situated within a master-planned community that Tower Cos. owns. In 2012, The Blairs was the first multifamily residential campus to receive the LEED Gold certification for operations and maintenance, according to PGIM.