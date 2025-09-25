PGIM Provides $19.2M Mezzanine Loan for Long Island Multifamily Project

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — PGIM has provided a $19.2 million mezzanine loan for the construction of Carriage House, a 262-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Long Island community of Patchogue. Carriage House will be a two-building development in which 20 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. The development will also include the construction of a 30,000-square-foot riverwalk and park area. The borrower is a partnership between Asia Capital Real Estate and Nord Development.