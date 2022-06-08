REBusinessOnline

PGIM Provides $350M Acquisition Loan for Southern New Jersey Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

NEW JERSEY — PGIM Real Estate, in conjunction with global asset management firm AXA IM Alts, has provided a $350 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of 29 industrial properties totaling roughly 4.9 million square feet in Southern New Jersey. The specific names and locations of the properties were not disclosed, but the assets are located in Burlington and Gloucester counties. The borrower was an undisclosed institutional investor.

