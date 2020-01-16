REBusinessOnline

PGIM Provides $48M in Freddie Mac Permanent Financing for Houston Apartment Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — PGIM Real Estate Finance has provided $48 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for Red Line Station, a 300-unit affordable housing project in Houston. The borrower, San Antonio-based The NRP Group, will use a majority of the funds to retire construction debt. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. At least 50 percent of the units will be reserved for renters earning up to or less than 80 percent of the area median income.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020