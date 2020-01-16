PGIM Provides $48M in Freddie Mac Permanent Financing for Houston Apartment Project

HOUSTON — PGIM Real Estate Finance has provided $48 million in Freddie Mac permanent financing for Red Line Station, a 300-unit affordable housing project in Houston. The borrower, San Antonio-based The NRP Group, will use a majority of the funds to retire construction debt. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. At least 50 percent of the units will be reserved for renters earning up to or less than 80 percent of the area median income.