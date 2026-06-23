PGIM Provides $58.5M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge Office, Retail Building

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — PGIM has provided a $58.5 million loan for the refinancing ofOne Brattle Square, an office and retail building located across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The six-story building, which was 99 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, is located within the Harvard Square submarket and features 82,500 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. PGIM provided the floating-rate loan to the borrower, an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners.