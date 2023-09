AURORA AND PALATINE, ILL. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $66 million loan for the refinancing of two newly built industrial properties in suburban Chicago. The assets, which include 90 Logistics Center in Palatine and 2800 W. Diehl Road in Aurora, total 760,669 square feet. The borrower, Logistics Property Co., will use proceeds of the loan to pay off construction debt, cover closing costs and return equity to the company. Craig Foreman of PGIM originated the fixed-rate loan.