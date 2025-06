BAYTOWN, TEXAS — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $78 million loan for the refinancing of a 281,849-square-foot cold storage facility located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The newly constructed facility is situated on a 30.7-acre site within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park. The borrower is a joint venture between Philadelphia-based BG Capital and cold storage operator Freezpak Logistics. PGIM was also involved in financing construction of the property.