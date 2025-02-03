PGIM Provides $82.3M Refinancing Loan for Midtown Atlanta Apartment Community

ATLANTA — PGIM Real Estate has provided an $82.3 million, floating-rate loan for the refinancing of Mira at Midtown Union, a 355-unit multifamily property located in Midtown Atlanta. The borrower, a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and StreetLights Residential, will use the loan proceeds to refinance existing debt and secure tenants for the available retail space. Tom Goodsite of PGIM Real Estate led financing efforts for the transaction.

Delivered in 2022, the 26-story tower offers a unit mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range from 496 square feet to 1,743 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style pool, resident lounge, sunset deck with fire pits and grills, pet spa and dog wash station, coworking spaces and a multi-room fitness center.