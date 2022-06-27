PGIM Provides $87.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Montclair, New Jersey

The office space at Valley & Bloom in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently leased to Regus Corp. and Sotheby’s International Realty. The retail space houses tenants such as Cycle Bar, Hand and Stone, Pure Barre, Row House, Amazing Lash, Waxing the City, AT&T and Sayola Restaurant.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — PGIM Real Estate has provided an $87.1 million loan for the refinancing of Valley & Bloom, a 258-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. Valley & Bloom features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers, as well as roughly 20,000 square feet of both office and retail space. Residential amenities include two fitness centers, two rooftop decks, two courtyard lounges, a resident clubhouse and a children’s playroom. Jim Cadranell, Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the seven-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between LCOR Inc. and Madison International Realty.