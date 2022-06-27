PGIM Provides $87.1M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Montclair, New Jersey
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — PGIM Real Estate has provided an $87.1 million loan for the refinancing of Valley & Bloom, a 258-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. Valley & Bloom features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers, as well as roughly 20,000 square feet of both office and retail space. Residential amenities include two fitness centers, two rooftop decks, two courtyard lounges, a resident clubhouse and a children’s playroom. Jim Cadranell, Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the seven-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between LCOR Inc. and Madison International Realty.
