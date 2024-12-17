Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Smith & Rio in Tempe, Ariz., features 310 apartments, a rooftop deck, fitness center, coworking offices and an outdoor courtyard with a dog park and yoga lawn. (Photo credit: Cole Horchler)
PGIM Real Estate, HSR Sell 310-Unit Smith & Rio Multifamily Community in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — A partnership between PGIM Real Estate and High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has completed the disposition of Smith & Rio, an apartment property in Tempe. A global investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed by HSR in 2023, Smith & Rio offers 310 apartment units, a rooftop deck, resident clubhouse with gaming tables, a fireplace and seating areas, and a central courtyard including a resort-style pool deck with a spa, barbecue pavilion and fire features. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, reception area and leasing office, multiple seating areas, coworking offices, pet spa and another outdoor courtyard with a dog park and yoga lawn.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

