PGIM Real Estate Provides $100M Loan for North Carolina Industrial Portfolio

CHARLOTTE AND RALEIGH, N.C. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $100 million loan for the financing of a 12-property industrial portfolio located in the greater Charlotte and Raleigh markets. Trace Wilson of PGIM Real Estate led financing efforts for the transaction on behalf of the borrower, Beacon Partners. The portfolio comprises 11 fully occupied industrial properties totaling nearly 1.6 million square feet, as well as one industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property. Beacon will use the fixed-rate financing to reposition and expand the portfolio, according to Wilson.