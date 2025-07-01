Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Steele Creek
Pictured is Steele Creek, a facility located in the 12-property industrial portfolio in North Carolina.
IndustrialLoansNorth CarolinaSoutheast

PGIM Real Estate Provides $100M Loan for North Carolina Industrial Portfolio

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE AND RALEIGH, N.C. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $100 million loan for the financing of a 12-property industrial portfolio located in the greater Charlotte and Raleigh markets. Trace Wilson of PGIM Real Estate led financing efforts for the transaction on behalf of the borrower, Beacon Partners. The portfolio comprises 11 fully occupied industrial properties totaling nearly 1.6 million square feet, as well as one industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property. Beacon will use the fixed-rate financing to reposition and expand the portfolio, according to Wilson.

You may also like

Crow Holdings Underway on Phase I of 180-Acre...

Berkadia Arranges $38.6M Refinancing of Apartment Community in...

Avison Young Secures $26M Refinancing for UNC Chapel...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Braves...

Simon Acquires Majority Interest of Shops at Brickell...

Partners Brokers Sale of Five Industrial Buildings Totaling...

LFD Forwarding Signs 12,070 SF Industrial Lease in...

Baron Property Group, LargaVista Receive $388.5M in Construction...

BFC Partners Lands $250M Construction Loan for Coney...