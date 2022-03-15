REBusinessOnline

PGIM Real Estate Provides $101M in Acquisition Financing for Four-Property Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Office, Retail

CHICAGO — PGIM Real Estate has provided $101 million in floating-rate bridge financing for the acquisition and lease-up of a four-property retail and office portfolio in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The buildings span 168,206 square feet and are home to 18 tenants. Asana Partners, a real estate investment company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., was the borrower. Further details were not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  