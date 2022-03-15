PGIM Real Estate Provides $101M in Acquisition Financing for Four-Property Portfolio in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Office, Retail

CHICAGO — PGIM Real Estate has provided $101 million in floating-rate bridge financing for the acquisition and lease-up of a four-property retail and office portfolio in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The buildings span 168,206 square feet and are home to 18 tenants. Asana Partners, a real estate investment company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., was the borrower. Further details were not provided.