PGIM Real Estate Provides $129.1M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Industrial Property

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $129.1 million loan for the refinancing of Box Park Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property located in the Southern New Jersey community of Cinnaminson. The development currently comprises a single building that can be expanded by 300,000 square feet. Building features include a clear height of 40-feet, four drive-in doors, 188-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 549 cars and 216 trailers. Both parking figures are also subject to expansion. The borrower is Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.