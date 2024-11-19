Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

PGIM Real Estate Provides $129.1M Loan for Refinancing of Southern New Jersey Industrial Property

by Taylor Williams

CINNAMINSON, N.J. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $129.1 million loan for the refinancing of Box Park Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property located in the Southern New Jersey community of Cinnaminson. The development currently comprises a single building that can be expanded by 300,000 square feet. Building features include a clear height of 40-feet, four drive-in doors, 188-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 549 cars and 216 trailers. Both parking figures are also subject to expansion. The borrower is Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.

You may also like

Berkadia Secures $46.7M in Refinancing for Arbor Park...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant...

CBRE Arranges $47.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Principle Construction Renovates Warehouse for SMW Autoblok in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in...

Kislak Negotiates Sale of 176-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Law Firm Signs 13,918 SF Office Lease in...

Clearline Obtains $95M in Construction Financing for Excel...

FHFA Expands Multifamily Loan Purchase Caps for Fannie...