PGIM Real Estate Provides $132M in Financing for Boston Multifamily Property

BOSTON — PGIM Real Estate has provided $132 million in financing for The Viridian, a 342-unit multifamily property in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. The Viridian offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as penthouses, that are furnished with floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets and Juliet balconies. Amenities include two rooftop decks with outdoor lounges, a fitness center and coworking and social lounges. Amy Lousararian of JLL arranged the floating-rate financing on behalf of the owner, The Abbey Group.