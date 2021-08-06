REBusinessOnline

PGIM Real Estate Provides $178M Refinancing for National Manufactured Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, has provided $178 million in fixed-rate debt for the refinancing of a national portfolio of five manufactured housing communities. The properties total 1,731 sites and are located in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Florida. Amenities of the portfolio, which was 99 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing, include pools, fitness centers, putting greens, clubhouses, bocce ball courts and dog parks. In addition, four of the five properties feature age restrictions. The borrower was Chicago-based Hometown America. Bellwether Enterprise arranged the debt.

