PGIM Real Estate Provides $18.5M Mezzanine Loan for Mixed-Use Portfolio in Layton, Utah

LAYTON, UTAH — PGIM Real Estate has provided an $18.5 million mezzanine loan to Rockworth Cos. for a mixed-use multifamily and commercial portfolio in Layton, approximately 25 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The 6.3-acre site features a newly constructed apartment community and two commercial buildings. The multifamily portion totals 252 units, and the two commercial buildings offer a total of 15,000 square feet of second-story office space and 15,130 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Daniel Kattan of PGIM secured the financing for the borrower.