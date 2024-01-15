Monday, January 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansMixed-UseMultifamilyOfficeRetailUtahWestern

PGIM Real Estate Provides $18.5M Mezzanine Loan for Mixed-Use Portfolio in Layton, Utah

by Amy Works

LAYTON, UTAH — PGIM Real Estate has provided an $18.5 million mezzanine loan to Rockworth Cos. for a mixed-use multifamily and commercial portfolio in Layton, approximately 25 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The 6.3-acre site features a newly constructed apartment community and two commercial buildings. The multifamily portion totals 252 units, and the two commercial buildings offer a total of 15,000 square feet of second-story office space and 15,130 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Daniel Kattan of PGIM secured the financing for the borrower.

You may also like

Reap Capital Buys 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

Developer Underway on 260-Unit Multifamily Project in West...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five Restaurants in Metro...

Mesa West Provides $53.5M Construction Loan for Central...

SCALE Lending Funds $46M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of Multifamily Development...

JLL Negotiates $16.1M Sale of Grocery Store in...

ERG Commercial Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Oxford Cos., Crawford Hoying Unveil Plans for 20-Acre...