PGIM Real Estate Provides $24M Mezzanine Loan for North Fort Worth Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $24 million mezzanine loan for a 464-unit multifamily project that will be located in North Fort Worth. The name and address of the project were not disclosed, but the development will consist of two buildings on an 8.5-acre site. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Jesse Wright of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based developer Resia (formerly known as AHS Residential). Bank OZK provided a $58 million senior loan for the project.

