PGIM Real Estate Provides $41M Acquisition Loan for Three Industrial Buildings Near Las Vegas, Chicago

HENDERSON, NEV., AND AURORA, ILL. — PGIM Real Estate, on behalf of its U.S. core-plus debt fund, has provided a $41 million loan facility to Dalfen Industrial for the acquisition of a Class A industrial portfolio in the Las Vegas and Chicago metro areas.

Totaling 438,000 square feet, the portfolio includes AirParc South and Suncrest Commerce Center in Henderson, plus Butterfield Logistics Center in Aurora. The loan features a three-year term with two one-year extension options.

Trevor Arnholt of PGIM Real Estate originated the loan on the firm’s behalf.