Trulee-Evanston-Illinois
Trulee Evanston comprises 160 units and features an outdoor deck, bar, fire pit, hair salon and a fitness center.
PGIM Real Estate Provides $50M in Financing for 160-Unit Senior Living Community in Metro Chicago

by Abby Cox

EVANSTON, ILL. — PGIM Real Estate has provided $50 million in floating-rate financing for Trulee Evanston, a 160-unit senior living community located in Evanston, roughly 13 miles north of downtown Chicago. Trace Wilson of PGIM Real Estate led financing efforts on behalf of the borrowers, AEW Capital Management and Solera Senior Living. The nine-story complex features contemporary architecture, technology and a variety of outdoor spaces, as well as independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Amenities at Trulee Evanston include an outdoor deck, bar, fire pit, hair salon and a fitness center.

