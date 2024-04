ELWOOD, ILL. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $74.5 million loan for the acquisition of a three-property industrial portfolio in Elwood, about 40 miles southwest of Chicago. The fully leased buildings total 1.7 million square feet and are located within the CenterPoint Intermodal Center. The properties feature access to the BNSF intermodal terminal. PGIM provided the fixed-rate financing on behalf of Stonepeak.