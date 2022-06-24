PGIM Real Estate Provides $77M Acquisition Loan for New Austin Office Building

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $77 million acquisition loan for Centro South, a 164,976-square-foot, newly constructed office building in Austin. Centro South represents Phase II of a larger development, and the sister building, Centro North, will be complete later this summer. At the time of the loan closing, Centro South was 96 percent leased, with Australian software developer Atlassian serving as the anchor tenant. The borrower, AEW Capital Management LP, acquired the five-story building from the developer, Riverside Resources, which will retain management responsibilities.