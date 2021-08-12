PGIM Real Estate Provides $77M Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Use Development in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, COLO. — PGIM Real Estate has provided a $77 million loan to the joint venture of The John Buck Co., Kinship Capital and Element Properties for the refinancing of two newly constructed properties in Boulder. Both properties are part of the brand new S’PARK community located 30 miles northeast of Denver.

The first property, Timber, features 150 luxury multifamily units and 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail. The second property, Market, features 42,000 square feet of office space and 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail. Market’s office space is fully leased to Splunk, a global technology firm. JLL advised the borrower in the transaction.

PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc.