Built in two phases in 2008 and 2017, Northwest Distribution Center spans four facilities off Ocoee Apopka Road.
PGIM Sells 646,436 SF Industrial Park in Central Florida to Clarion Partners

by John Nelson

APOPKA, FLA. — An affiliate of PGIM Real Estate has sold Northwest Distribution Center, a four-property, 646,436-square-foot industrial park in Apopka, a suburb of Orlando. New York-based Clarion Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Situated off State Road 429 and Ocoee Apopka Road, the portfolio was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Buildings A and B at Northwest Distribution Center were built in 2008, and Buildings C and D were delivered in 2017. Jose Lobón, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry, David Murphy, Royce Rose and Alain Bonvecchio of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

